‘Queen Sugar’ address pandemic and Black Lives Matter

Creator Ava DuVernay will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protest movement that swept the country in upcoming episodes.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has announce that production will resume in New Orleans for the fifth season of the series “Queen Sugar” from creator Ava DuVernay.

Queen Sugar ” previously began filming in March 2020 before shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has resumed production on the remainder of the 10-episode season, with the series slated to return to air on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in 2021.

As filming halted and the world faced multiple upheavals throughout 2020, DuVernay decided to completely revamp the season to address the very real issues our country is facing through the lens of the beloved Bordelon family and the fictional community of St. Josephine.

She rewrote the character arcs and storylines, writing alongside returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and co-executive producer Norman Vance to tackle head-on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement that swept the country, and the lead-up to elections to showcase the specific impact and ramifications these issues have on communities and people of color.

This season continues DuVernay’s initiative since the series’ inception to hire an all-female directing team, 32 of whom made their television directorial debut on the series with storylines which delved into important topics such as police brutality, addiction and recovery, and systemic racism.

The series has additionally been awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and for three consecutive years was named Best TV Show Drama by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and nominated as Television Show of the Year by the American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

The first four seasons of “Queen Sugar” are available to stream exclusively on Hulu.