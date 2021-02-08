Listening Room
‘Queen Sugar’ returns to OWN
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 08/08/21

The series revolves around a powerful African-American family in the Deep South.

Queen Sugar

Fresh off its recent AAFCA award, “Queen Sugar,” created and executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “Cherish the Day”), returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

In anticipation for the series return, the season six trailer was unveiled, showing glimpses of the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, we witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

In continuing the creative vision DuVernay established in season one of hiring an entirely female directorial team, season six includes five filmmakers making their television directing debut. The “Queen Sugar” season six directorial line-up includes: Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari L. Carpenter, Shaz Bennett and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France upped to serve as producing director.

This upcoming season marks 42 female filmmakers the series has hired since 2016, 39 of whom are first-time television directors.

