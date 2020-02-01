Quentin Tarantino to receive the Hall of Fame Award

Final Draft, a Cast & Crew Company today announced the honorees for the 15th Annual Final Draft Awards. Academy Award winning screenwriter will be presented with the Hall of Fame Award for his prolific contribution to the art of screenwriting. Tarantino’s latest film, “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” has grossed over $372 million worldwide and earned numerous accolades including a win for best screenplay from the New York Film Critics Circle and five Golden Globe nominations.

This year’s New Voice Award for Film recipient is writer-director Lulu Wang whose sophomore feature, “The Farewell,” has received several accolades throughout awards season including being named to the prestigious American Film Institute’s top 10 films of the year and receiving two Golden Globe nominations, two Spirit Award nominations and four Critics Choice Award nominations.

The New Voice Award for Television will be presented to Steven Canals, the dynamic co-creator and executive producer of the acclaimed FX original series “Pose.”

Final Draft will soon announce the winners of the 2019 Big Break® Screenwriting Contest who will also be honored at the event.

The 15th Annual Final Draft Awards will be held at the Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood, CA and will be hosted again this year by comedy duo Randy and Jason Sklar (The Sklar Brothers).

Previous Final Draft Hall of Fame Award winners include Oliver Stone, and Sydney Pollack.