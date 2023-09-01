Raoul Peck: ‘Wealth that exists today was built on two undeniable crimes: the genocide of American Indians and slavery’

Back in the days of Reconstruction, African Americans proudly possessed a staggering 15 million acres in the South but one day the Reels family discovered their cherished land belonged to an unscrupulous developer.

The roots of this ownership debacle is what explored in the film and it took hold in the 1970s when their grandfather , passed away without a will. The farm became ensnared in the intricate web of “heirs’ property ,” a term used to describe land passed down without a will, where each child inherits an interest, akin to holding shares in a company. The Reels family’s ownership became tenuous and they faced an array of legal perils, ranging from forced sales to onerous tax burdens. In the late 1970s, Melvin and Licurtis’ estranged uncle exploited the complexities of heirs’ property laws, clandestinely selling the land to a white real estate developer without the family’s consent. Determined to reclaim what was rightfully theirs, Melvin and Licurtis staunchly refused to relinquish the property. Their unwavering stance led to their wrongful conviction for civil contempt in 2011, resulting in the harshest sentence ever issued for such an offense in North Carolina—eight long years behind bars. Finally released in 2019, Mamie, Melvin, and Licurtis continue their arduous struggle to reclaim the land that was unjustly ripped from their ancestral embrace.

With the debate over reparations increasing, this is an important film about the systemic racism that has taken place across this country most often against poor and minority populations (African-Americans, Indigenous people, Latinos, and poor whites) who are subjected to a set of laws that facilitate this practice of dispossession.

Directed by Raoul Peck, (“I Am Not Your Negro”) the film show how an unjust legal system impacts the lives and the future of millions of people in this country. “African-Americans and marginalized communities are often reduced to mere subjects of analysis or objects of pity . This was a unique opportunity , in these times of dramatic leaps of faith, when we’re promised more diversity , more integration, more “truth” to side with those who are at the center of history . Wealth that exists today was built on two undeniable crimes: the genocide of American Indians and slavery.”

“Silver Dollar Road” opens in theaters October 13 and globally on Prime Video October 30.