Tributes pour in for DMX

Mr. Simmons starred with the rappers Nas and Method Man in Hype Williams’s 1998 gangster film, “Belly”; appeared in the 2000 action movie “Romeo Must Die.”

Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX, died on Friday in White Plains, N.Y. He was 50.

His family announced the death in a statement. He had been on life support at White Plains Hospital after suffering what his family called “a catastrophic cardiac arrest” a week earlier.

Several celebrities and musicians have been paying online tributes to the American rapper, songwriter, and actor who began rapping in the early 1990s.