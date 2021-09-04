Tributes pour in for DMX
Mr. Simmons starred with the rappers Nas and Method Man in Hype Williams’s 1998 gangster film, “Belly”; appeared in the 2000 action movie “Romeo Must Die.”
Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX, died on Friday in White Plains, N.Y. He was 50.
His family announced the death in a statement. He had been on life support at White Plains Hospital after suffering what his family called “a catastrophic cardiac arrest” a week earlier.
Several celebrities and musicians have been paying online tributes to the American rapper, songwriter, and actor who began rapping in the early 1990s.
“Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! ” tweeted rapped Missy Elliott. Viola Davis tweeted “RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones.”
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of DMX,” shared Gospel artist Charlie Wilson. “Sending prayers to his family. Lord, please help us stop these substances from continuing to take the lives of our brothers and sisters. Say it with me- “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference.” Rest in peace DMX.