Raven-Symone, Byron Perkins, Judge Greg Mathis to be honored at the Annual Truth Awards

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA), in association with award-winning iconic actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph and her non-profit organization, The DIVA Foundation will present actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Raven-Symone with an Icon Award.

She will receive the accolade at the 9th Annual Truth Awards” on Saturday, March 4 at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood.

The awards will stream exclusively on Fox Soul, Saturday, March 18th.

Claudia Jordan will host the event along with Marcus Washington and R&B singer Avery Wilson, actor-singer-songwriter Terrell Carter are slated to perform.

Known for shows “The Cosby Show”, “That’s So Raven”, Raven-Symoné has been a persistent presence in kids, family, and family entertainment for over three decades, particularly on the Disney Channel, where she rebooted her 2003 family sitcom (“That’s So Raven”). She has received several accolades, including five NAACP Image Awards, two Kids’ Choice Awards, three Young Artist Awards, and three Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Other award recipients include the Netflix show “The Upshaws,” which will receive the Cultural Affirmation Award. TV Judge, Judge Greg Mathis, is also set to receive the annual Family Award, presented to a family who publicly provides unwavering love and support to LGBTQ+ family member(s) living their lives openly and unabashedly.

Social media personality Tabitha Brown will receive the Ally Award, presented to an individual who has been a beacon of support and comfort to the LGBTQ+ community through professional or personal actions and advocacy. Past recipients included Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, actor Rockmond Dunbar, and Emmy Award-winning actresses Loretta Devine and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Alongside Raven-Symone´, the “9th Annual Truth Awards” will honor Hampton’s Byron Perkins, the first openly gay HBCU football player, with the Courage Award, UCLA’s executive vice chancellor and provost, Dr. Darnell Hunt, with the Excellence in Education Award, the Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Gilead Sciences Dr. David Malebranche and Unique Woman’s Coalition with the Advocate Award, and STARZ Network with the Corporate Diversity & Leadership Award.

“The struggle continues!” said Sheryl Lee Ralph. “It’s important that we focus on supporting our brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ+ community as they continue to fight for equality. Our public acknowledgment and partnership make it possible for them to live out loud and openly for the world to see.” She added, “The Truth Awards, along with our acceptance and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community, will encourage, inspire, and motivate others to live their truth unapologetically.”

The night’s presenters will include Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Emmy-nominated tv Judge, Mablean Ephriam (“Justice with Judge Mablean”), Jason Lee (“Hollywood Unlocked,” “The Jason Lee Show”), Jerrie Johnson (“Amazon Prime’s Harlem”), Eric Scott Ways (“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”), Geffri Maya and Rhoyle Ivy King (“All American Homecoming”), Folake Olowofoyeku (CBS Bob Abishola) and more to be announced.