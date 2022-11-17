‘Reasonable Doubt’ celebrates season one finale

Onyx Collective joined forces with iHeartMedia to host a fan screening and celebration of the season one finale of Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, “Reasonable Doubt.”

Stars in attendance included executive producer and director, Kerry Washington; showrunner, creator, and executive producer, Raamla Mohamed; executive producer, Larry Wilmore; and series cast, Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Anglea Grovey, and Sean Patrick Thomas at the iHeartMedia Theater in Burbank, CA.

Soundtrack composers and songwriters, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, kicked off the evening with special performances including the series show open entitled, “It’s All Us,” followed by a screening of the season finale episode, “Already Home,” and a moderated Q&A panel with entertainment news personality, Zuri Hall

After receiving critical acclaim and recognition as a need-to-watch legal drama, skyrocketing pilot viewership on ABC linear, and trending topics on social platforms, the season finale ended with a daunting cliff-hanger leaving fans and critics alike craving for more. Also making a noteworthy splash with a dynamic all-Black writers room and championing diversity not only in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes.

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington directs and executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Pictured: (L-R: Kerry Washington, Raamla Mohamed, Emayatzy Corineadi)

Photo Credit: Wes and Alex Photography