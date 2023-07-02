Listening Room
Rebelution, Stick Figure, Tribal Seeds to headline Reggae Fest
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/07/23

LAke tahoeThe 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at Palisades Tahoe.

Considered one of North America’s best ski resorts, Palisades Tahoe is known for its vibrant ski culture and was host to the 1960 Winter Games.

There will be local food vendors, interactive local art displays, a quirky and quality vendor area, and a commitment to leaving the community better than they found it with composting, recycling, and greening initiatives which work towards zero waste.

Also scheduled to perform are Pepper, Dispatch, Hirie, J Boog, The Expendables, Iya Terra, Bumpin Uglies, The Elovaters, Pipedown, and Claire Wright.

Tickets, as well as VIP, will go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 AM PST at laketahoereggaefest.com.

