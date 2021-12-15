Uncategorized
Regina King to play political icon Shirley Chisholm
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, drama, biopic, 12/20/21

Chisholm, who died in 2005 was the oldest of four daughters to immigrant parents from Guyana and Barbados.

Regina King will play Shirley Anita Chisholm

She was the first Black woman in Congress, and the first Black woman to seek the nomination for president of the United States. Shirley Anita Chisholm will be portrayed by Regina King in an upcoming Netflix produced drama.

Titled “Shirley,” the project, which is currently filming in Cincinnati tells the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign.  Based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family and friends it is written and directed by John Ridley.

Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Dorian MissickAmirah Vann, André Holland, and Terrence Howard are set to star in the drama about the American politician, educator, and author who in 1968 became the first black woman elected to the United States Congress, representing New York’s 12th congressional district.

Producers are Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard for Participant, Regina King and Reina King for Royal Ties Productions.  The Executive Producers are Jeff Skoll, Ted Gidlow.

