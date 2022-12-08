Reginald Hudlin honors Sidney Poitier with an intimate documentary

Produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney” is a revealing documentary that honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Poitier, who grew up on a tomato farm in the Bahamas and moved to New York at age 16 broke racial barriers in Hollywood. His appearance in “The Defiant Ones” in 1958 earned him his first Oscar nomination – in itself a historic achievement for a black man in a lead category at the time.

“Sidney” will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on September 23, 2022

