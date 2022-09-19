Reginald Hudlin: ‘I am returning the love that he gave to me’

“Sidney” recently premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in advance of its release to Apple TV+ on September 23.

Sidney Poitier shattered stereotypes and for Reginald Hudlin who grew up watching his movies, his latest documentary that honors the iconic actor, filmmaker and activist was his way of giving back.

“We have all these racist imageries out there going back to ‘Birth Of a Nation’ that was piling up on a global basis. He single handedly shattered those stereotypes and made people recognize the humanity of black people. I have been a fan my whole life and grew up watching his movies.”

Sharing candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee, this documentary portrait of the late, great Sidney Poitier surveys his films, life story, and litany of accomplishments as an artist and activist. Poitier’s own words provide the narration, telling the story of a boy born to tomato farmers in the Bahamas. Moving to the U.S. at age 15, he quickly learned the brutal realities of the Jim Crow era but also found his passion for acting.

In the film, Hudlin (“House Party,” “Boomerang,” “Marshall”) weaves together a rich mix of archive footage and contemporary interviews with a stellar group of interview subjects. Poitier’s contemporaries detail just how extraordinary his rise was, from early failure at the American Negro Theater to Oscar-nominated roles in films like “The Defiant Ones,” to becoming the living, big-screen embodiment of America’s hopes for racial justice. There are signature scenes from his films and rare footage from his life beyond Hollywood.

“Oprah Winfrey had days of interviews she had conducted with Sidney and that became the spine of the movie and she provided everything we needed to make this movie work,” continues Hudlin.

Pictured: Aisha Labarrie, Pamela Poitier, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, Sherri Poitier, Anika Poitier and Sydney Poitier (Photo Credit: Arthur Mola)