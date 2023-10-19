Remebering Roundtree, a trailblazing Black actor

Richard Roundtree, who portrayed the iconic John Shaft across five films and a short-lived TV series died at 81 while in the company of his family at his Los Angeles home from pancreatic cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Richard’s work and career served as a turning point for African American leading men in film. The impact he had on the industry cannot be overstated,” McMinn said in a statement, according to Variety, another show business trade publication.

Born in 1942 in New Rochelle, New York, Roundtree began acting after dropping out of college (which he was attending on a football scholarship) following a brief stint as a model. Rather than returning to college, Roundtree returned to New York instead to take acting lessons.

While Roundtree’s acting career began on stage with New York’s famous Negro Ensemble Company, it was his portrayal of private detective John Shaft in the highly-influential 1971 action classic Shaft that made him a star. Roundtree’s first feature film was an instant success and his performance in it was a pioneering one, cementing Shaft as an action hero “hotter than Bond, cooler than Bullitt” and helping establish and shape the entire blaxploitation genre.

Roundtree reprised his role as Shaft in two immediate sequels – Shaft’s Big Score! (1972) and Shaft in Africa (1973) – and a brief TV series aired between 1973 and 1974. He later returned to the series alongside Samuel L. Jackson in Shaft (2000), where he was ostensibly described as the uncle of Jackson’s Shaft, and again alongside Jackson and Jessie T. Usher in Shaft (2019). Roundtree worked regularly until the end, with 159 acting credits to his name plus three upcoming projects yet to be released, according to IMDB.com.

Robert Townsend, who worked with Roundtree on his series, “Diary of a Single Mom,” called Roundtree “one of my first heroes” in a Twitter post. Townsend included a picture with him, Roundtree, and actor Billy Dee Williams in the post.

“His passing leaves a deep hole not only in my heart, but I’m sure a lotta y’all’s, too,” actor Samuel L. Jackson shared in an Instagram post with a photo of them on the set of 2019’s “Shaft.” “Love you, Brother, I see you walking down the Middle of Main Street in Heaven & Issac’s Conducting your song.”