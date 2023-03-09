Uncategorized
Remembering Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Jamaica Mistaica’
Edwin Chan, Entertainment, 09/03/23

Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death was Merkel cell skin cancer, which he battled for 4 years.

manda Edwards:Getty ImagesBuffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to the site.

He had been battling Merkel cell skin cancer for four years, which the National Cancer Institute describes as a rare carcinoma which usually appears as a single painless lump on sun-exposed skin and tends to metastasize quickly.

The singer who kept performing while undergoing treatment is best known for his song “Jamaica Mistaica” about an incident in Jamaica on January 16, 1996, in which local authorities mistook his seaplane, the Hemisphere Dancer, for a smuggling operation. The plane was shot; shortly before, Buffett, U2’s Bono, and Island Records producer Chris Blackwell had been aboard. A lot of his songs come from personnel experiences. Check out the lyrics of  Buffett’s song “Jamaica Mistaica”  a laid-back account of the dramatic near-death experience.

Some folks say that I’ve got the perfect life
Three swell kids, lots of toys and a lovely wife
I fly, I sail, I throw caution to the wind
Drift like a stratus cloud above the Caribbean
But every now and then, the dragons come to call
Just when you least expect it you’ll be dodgin’ cannonballs
I’ve seen too much not to stay in touch
With a world full of love and luck
I’ve got a big suspicion ’bout ammunition
I never forget to duck
Come back, come back back to Jamaica
Don’t chu know we made a big mistaica
We’d be so sad if you told us good-bye
And we promise not to shoot you out of the sky
It was a beautiful day, the kind you want to toast
We were tree top flyin’ movin’ west along the coast
Then we landed in the water, just about my favorite thrill
When some asshole started firing as we taxied to Negril
Just about to lose my temper as I endeavored to explain
We had only come for chicken we were not a ganja plane
Well, you should have seen their faces when they finally realized
We were not some coked up cowboy sporting guns and alibis
Come back, come back back to Jamaica
Don’t chu know we made a big mistaica
We’d be so sad if you told us good-bye
And we promise not to shoot you out of the sky
They shot from the lighthouse, they shot from highway
They shot from the top of the cliff, they had all gone haywire
We’re catchin’ fire, and there wasn’t even a spliff
Well, the word got out all over the island
Friends, strangers, they were all apologizin’
Some thought me crazy foe being way too nice
But it’s just another shitty day in paradise
(lyricfind.com/)

He later received an apology from the Jamaican government, according to an MTV News report at the time.

(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

