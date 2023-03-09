Remembering Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Jamaica Mistaica’

Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death was Merkel cell skin cancer, which he battled for 4 years.

Buffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to the site.

He had been battling Merkel cell skin cancer for four years, which the National Cancer Institute describes as a rare carcinoma which usually appears as a single painless lump on sun-exposed skin and tends to metastasize quickly.

The singer who kept performing while undergoing treatment is best known for his song “Jamaica Mistaica” about an incident in Jamaica on January 16, 1996, in which local authorities mistook his seaplane, the Hemisphere Dancer, for a smuggling operation. The plane was shot; shortly before, Buffett, U2’s Bono, and Island Records producer Chris Blackwell had been aboard. A lot of his songs come from personnel experiences. Check out the lyrics of Buffett’s song “Jamaica Mistaica” a laid-back account of the dramatic near-death experience.

Some folks say that I’ve got the perfect life

Three swell kids, lots of toys and a lovely wife

I fly, I sail, I throw caution to the wind

Drift like a stratus cloud above the Caribbean

But every now and then, the dragons come to call

Just when you least expect it you’ll be dodgin’ cannonballs

I’ve seen too much not to stay in touch

With a world full of love and luck

I’ve got a big suspicion ’bout ammunition

I never forget to duck

Come back, come back back to Jamaica

Don’t chu know we made a big mistaica

We’d be so sad if you told us good-bye

And we promise not to shoot you out of the sky

It was a beautiful day, the kind you want to toast

We were tree top flyin’ movin’ west along the coast

Then we landed in the water, just about my favorite thrill

When some asshole started firing as we taxied to Negril

Just about to lose my temper as I endeavored to explain

We had only come for chicken we were not a ganja plane

Well, you should have seen their faces when they finally realized

We were not some coked up cowboy sporting guns and alibis

Come back, come back back to Jamaica

Don’t chu know we made a big mistaica

We’d be so sad if you told us good-bye

And we promise not to shoot you out of the sky

They shot from the lighthouse, they shot from highway

They shot from the top of the cliff, they had all gone haywire

We’re catchin’ fire, and there wasn’t even a spliff

Well, the word got out all over the island

Friends, strangers, they were all apologizin’

Some thought me crazy foe being way too nice

But it’s just another shitty day in paradise

He later received an apology from the Jamaican government, according to an MTV News report at the time.

(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)