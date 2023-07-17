Boebert was narrowly re-elected to a second term in the 3rd District in 2022, defeating Democrat Adam Frisch by only 546 votes. Frisch is once again challenging for the 3rd District congressional seat and reported to have raised three times more than Boebert in funds during the past three months, according to the New York Post.

The 4th District — currently represented by Republican Ken Buck, who announced that he wouldn’t seek re-election last month — leans 27 percentage points in favor of Republicans, three times more than the 9 percentage-point edge held by the GOP in the 3rd District. Boebert isn’t required to move to the 4th District to represent it if elected.

“I did not arrive at this decision easily,” Boebert said. “A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.”

The congresswoman said her announcement was “a fresh start” to what she called a “pretty difficult year for me and my family.” Boebert filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years in May and was kicked out of a theater after being caught on camera vaping and appearing to rub her date’s groin area while he fondled her breasts in September.

“I’ve made my own personal mistakes and have owned up and apologized for them,” Boebert said. “It’s tested my faith, my strength and my abilities both as a mom and a congresswoman. It’s been humbling and challenging, but it’s also given me perspective and helped me grow. I cannot put into words how grateful I am for everyone who has steadfastly stood alongside me in the 3rd District and across America.”

