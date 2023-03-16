Reparations Task Force to Host Second Sacramento Meeting This Week

The recommendations by a panel of five experts have been long awaited and would influence the final recommendations the task force makes in its proposal to the state by July 1.

The California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans will discuss how the wealth gap has affected Black Californians at its next two-day meeting in Sacramento on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, at the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) headquarters’ Byron Sher Auditorium.

The sessions will begin at 9 a.m. on both days.

At the previous meeting held in Sacramento March 4 and 5, several Black California families – legal heirs to land grabbed illegally or extralegally by the state through eminent domain – shared stories or how their families were forcefully removed from property they owned without compensation.

Michael Johnson and his sister Marian Johnson told the task force how his grandparents and great grandparents were removed from Russell City by eminent domain. Russell City was an unincorporated majority Black community in Northern California that local authorities bulldozed in the 1960s.

“Let’s call it what it is, ‘stealing land from Black people,’” said Michael Johnson, a member of the Russell City Reparative Justice Project. “Russell City holds the answers to questions that California reparations committee has on how to quantify the harm caused by the unjust property taken by eminent domain.”

This upcoming meeting in Sacramento, which is the 14th for the task force, will feature analysis by a team of economic experts who will propose a framework for calculating restitution owed to Californians who are the descendants of Black people enslaved in the United States and make recommendations for how the state can offer that restitution.

According to the task force’s “preliminary draft report” the policies of the federal government and California have created obstacles that have prevented African Americans from achieving the same objectives as White Americans, while also perpetuating symbols of slavery that have aided in the accumulation of wealth by White Americans.

Elmer Fonza of Las Vegas and his elder brother Medford Fonza, who lives in the Los Angeles area, said their great, great, great grandfather Nelson Bell was brought to California as an enslaved person around 1850 to mine gold. He was later freed.

Bell purchased land in Coloma, 48 miles east of Sacramento, but the family lost it all after he died in the 1870s. The Fonzas believe their family property was taken by wrongful state actions.

The Fonzas are not the only family tied to Nelson Bell. Sacramento residents and twin brothers, Jonathan and Matthew Burgess, are descendants of Bell. The brothers, who met the Fonzas at the meeting for the first time, have been doing research to determine how Bell’s land was taken through eminent domain.

Jonathan Burgess said his “family got deeds and receipts that go back from 1870” that proves Bell owned land in what is now considered Gold Country. The town of Coloma is mostly a state park run by the state’s parks and recreation department.

Matthew Burgess said his family wants more than reparations.