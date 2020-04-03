Residents, business owners band together to end homelessness

More than 100 volunteers held a Community Day to prepare the trailers at Safe Landing for Families-Crenshaw/Expo to be “move-in ready” for homeless families with children. Volunteers worked all morning to assemble a play set, dog run and patio furniture for each trailer. They installed landscaping and cleaned and supplied the trailers with household products, such as dishes and bedding and also made welcome baskets for the families, who currently stay in cars, dilapidated RVs or rented motel rooms in the immediate vicinity.

Community representative Michael Collins and City National Bank Vice President and Branch Manager Peter Jackson were among the volunteers who turned out to help his homeless neighbors.

“This is about the local community taking ownership of this crisis and partnering with the state and local government to come up with meaningful solutions in their own backyard,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas who spearheaded the effort to secure the trailers from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Last month, Governor Newsom issued an Executive Order to make state-owned travel trailers available to local governments to use as temporary housing. Located on an LA County-owned site – a former Probation Department parking lot – Safe Landing for Families-Crenshaw/Expo is the second community developed around the trailers.

Many companies offered donations including the Trammell Crow Co., ConAm Building Co. and Unisource Solutions who donated a trailer for HOPICS staff to use as an office at the site, the California Community Foundation, Enterprise Community Partners, Wells Fargo and the LA Business Council also donated funds for a play area and other amenities, as well as gardening supplies and bed linens and the LA County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) donated toys for the children.