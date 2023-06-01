Richard Mofe-Damijo invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture

Members receive benefits including complimentary general admission for one year, members-only expedited check-in, invitations to members-only events and film screenings, discounts at the Academy Museum Store.

Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD, has been in vited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S.). Known for movies “Oloibiri,” “30 Days in Atlanta,” Mofe-Damijo stars in Nigerian series “Shanty Town.”

Home to a global membership of more than 10,000 film industry artists, A.M.P.A.S. is the association behind the annual Oscars.

Each spring, membership committees from each Academy branch go over the list of all prospective members whose applications have been sponsored by two members of the branch. Each year’s Oscar nominees are automatically considered and do not require sponsors.

Writer/director Kunle Afolayan (“Anikulapo,” “Swallow” ), writer Shola Dada (“Anikulapo,” “Man of God”) and actress Keke Palmer (“Nope”) are among the 398 artists and executives from around the world also invited to join the prestigious organization.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications and of the 2023 class invited, 40% identify as women, 34% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 52% are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 76 Oscar nominees, including 22 winners, among the invitees.

Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2023. With the addition of the 398 artists and executives that the Academy extended invitations to (totaling one more invite than last year), the Academy now boasts a membership that is 34 percent women, 18 percent from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 20 percent from countries or territories outside of the United States.

