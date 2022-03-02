Rick Ross Celebrates Birthday Party at XXIII Club
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, 02/03/22
Check out the images below
Evan Ross, wife Ashley Simpson, Angela Simmons, Busta Rhymes and Rapper Jim Jones were some of the many celebrities who showed up to party with Rick Ross as he celebrated his birthday party this weekend at XXIII club, the newest club on South Beach, Miami.
