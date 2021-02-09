Rights and Rules: 5 Things You Should Know If You’re Voting on Election Day

The election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is about a week away.

Some mail-in ballots have already been counted. In person voting is now possible at voting centers and voting continues by mail, drop boxes and dropping off mail-in ballots at voting centers.

But if you expect to be among the Californians who exercise their civic duty in person at the polls on Sept. 14, there are rules you need to follow and rights you have that workers at the polls must respect.

Here are 5 things you should know about voting on election day.

When polls open and close

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. To find your nearest polling place, use the Secretary of State’s online tool.

How to register on-site

On-site registration is available for this election. When you arrive at your local polling place, you will receive a voter registration form and a ballot. Once officials have verified your voter registration, your vote will be counted. You can check your voter registration status here.

Ballot casting information

Once you arrive at your local polling place, it is important to know that if you are still in line when the polls close, your vote will still be counted. You have the right to get help casting your ballot and you may receive a new ballot if you made a mistake. You also have the right to cast a secret ballot and get election materials in a language other than English. You may also drop off your mail-in ballot physically at your local polling place.

What is on the ballot

There will be two questions on the ballot once you arrive at your voting station.

1. Do you want to recall the Governor?

2. If yes, who would you like to see replace him?

If you do not wish to recall the Governor, you do not have to answer the second question. If you do, you may write in the certified candidate of your choice from this list.

What to do if you are denied your rights

You have the right to report any illegal or fraudulent election activities if you witness them at the polls. If you believe you have been denied any of these rights or you’ve witnessed any election fraud or misconduct, call the Secretary of State Office’s confidential hotline at 800-345-8683.