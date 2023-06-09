Rihanna is one of the most streamed artists on Spotify

She trails behind The Weeknd, who became the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.

She’s a nine-time Grammy Award winner with eight multi-platinum albums, and 14 singles that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Bajan singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist whose real name is Robyn Fenty is one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify and makes around $30 per minute, 24/7, according to GearAficionado, an online music magazine.

Although she trails behind The Weeknd, who became the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners back in February and has an estimated 272 million monthly streams, she is a force to be reckoned on the music streamer.

Spotify’s top 50 artists make, on average, $1,100 per hour, 24/7, which is the monthly US federal minimum wage. GearAficionado pulls back the curtain to share stats on the streaming giant that strikes special deals with their top artists who include Drake and Bad Bunny.

With over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts titles, and 350,000 audiobooks available, Spotify’s platform revolutionized music listening when it launched in 2008 and has more than 551 million users, including 220 million subscribers across 184 markets. Last month, they increased the price of its Premium subscription offerings in the U.S. as much as $2, which translates to a 20% increase for some plans.