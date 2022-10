Rihanna pens musical tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The song will feature in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, it opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11, 2022.

Global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time Rihanna will make a highly-anticipated return to the airwaves this Friday with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.

“Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihann and Ryan Coogler and the song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson.

It will be released this Friday, October 28th via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,”– one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

The soundtrack, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” – Music From and Inspired By, will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack album producers are Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11.