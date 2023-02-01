Rihanna to perform at the 95th Oscars

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre.

After seven years largely away from the stage, the Bajan singer will perform at the upcoming Oscars.

Rihanna will sing the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the 95th Oscars. Rihanna hasn’t released an album since “Anti” in 2016 and recently sang at the Super Bowl LVII halftime stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. It was the perfect stage for the Grammy Award winning singer to reveal her second pregnancy. In addition to expecting her second child, the 35-year-old star is said to be eager to tie the knot with her partner A$AP Rocky, according to Radaronline.com.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12.

“Lift Me Up,” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Original Song. It is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has eight multi-platinum albums, and 14 singles that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

Rihanna-credit Dennis Leupold