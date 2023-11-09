Robin Givens ‘The Nana Project’ slated to open at Mystic Film Fest

This year’s festival screenings, panels, and workshops will be held in Rhode Island.

The 6th Annual Mystic Film Festival announced that Robin Givens’ “The Nana Project” will open this year’s festival on October 19th at Mystic Luxury Cinemas.

The film stars Tony and Academy Award winner Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”), and Will Peltz (“The List”).

Set in the competitive world of chess, the film follows Nana’s (Mercedes Ruehl) journey in a heartwarming feel-good comedy about reuniting her grandsons (Will Peltz and Nolan Gould) and supporting her retirement community. Additionally, today the festival announced this year’s main slate features which consists of 73 short and feature-length documentary and narrative films from around the world, as well as student films.

The 6th Annual Mystic Film Festival is an event for local patrons of the arts and for filmmakers from around the world and will also include a screenwriting competition, filmmakers’ workshops and panel discussions.

This year’s festival screenings, panels, and workshops will be held at the Mystic Luxury Cinemas, La Grua Center, United Theatre of Westerly, Rhode Island, and the Mystic Aquarium.