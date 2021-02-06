Rockers Movement celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Miami Reggae Festival

With a call for peace, unity, and healing, the Miami Reggae Festival plans to celebrate Jamaica’s Independence weekend on Saturday, August 7th and Sunday, August 8 th, 2021.

In their seventh year of presenting Miami Reggae Festival, Rockers Movement goes back to basics with a shift toward Jamaica’s Sound System Culture in solidarity, building on the foundation of the positive vibrations of Reggae.

Families are invited to bring the children to learn about the culture as this year the festival celebrates Caribbean American Heritage and the 59th year of Jamaica’s Independence and features some of the very best sound systems that include; Adonai Sound, Bass Odyssey, Big Life Sound, Downbeat The Ruler, King Addies International, King Champion, King Waggy Tee, Ontrack Disco, Overproof Movements, Poison Dart, Rocksteadyy, Soul Supreme, Stone Love, Super Storm, and Warrior Sound International.