Rocky Dawuni joins forces with Jamaican star Blvk H3ro
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 09/22/22

The single Neva Bow Down is available worldwide September 22, 2022 on Aquarian Records.

Rocky

Rocky Dawuni has teamed up with rising Jamaican star Blvk H3ro to release global roots anthem “Neva Bow Down”

The powerful new single distills elements of pop, dub, and reggae for a modern take on “rebel music.”

The collaborative spirit of “Neva Bow Down” reconnects Africa and the Afro-Descendant Diaspora, drawing on Jamaica’s powerful culture of resistance.

Together, Rocky and Blvk H3ro weave a tapestry of melodies with an unforgettable chorus, laid on top of producer Bob Riddim’s speaker-busting production. This protest anthem is a meditation on the current, dire state of global affairs and our collective power to change the course of history, serving as an inspiration for people to stand up for what is right and true.

“In a time when our world is at crossroads with systems and society confronting fundamental changes,” Rocky states, “there is a crucial need to speak truth to power, to challenge the status quo and to inspire people to find the courage to create a restorative vision of the future that defends the core essence of who we are as human beings and our interconnectedness to nature.”

The single is available worldwide September 22, 2022 on Aquarian Records.

