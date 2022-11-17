Rocky Dawuni nabs a Grammy Nomination

This marks his 3rd Grammy Nomination and it is for a “Best Global Music Performance” for his new single ​”Neva Bow Down.”

He is the first Ghanaian artist to have ever been nominated for a Grammy award and has now received a 3rd Grammy norm.

His previous nominations were for “Best Reggae Album” Branches of the Same Tree, 2016 and “Best Global Music Album” Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, 2021. He has now been nominated in three different Grammy categories.​

Rocky received the “Best Global Music Performance” for his new single ​”Neva Bow Down.” That category’s nominees, in addition to Burna Boy, include last year’s winner Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar for “Udhero Na,” Matt B and Eddy Kenzo for “Gimme Love” and Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for “Bayethe.”

On “Neva Bow Down” Rocky, who currently serves as UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa, teamed up with Jamaican artist ​Blvk H3ro to release the track which has elements of Pop, Dub, and Reggae and is a protest anthem on the current state of global affairs.

Rocky’s signature Afro Roots style is a musical genre that reflects modern Africa and is based on African Highlife music and Afrobeat.

Other nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards which takes place on Feb. 5, 2023 are Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Bad Bunny.