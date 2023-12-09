Listening Room / Music
Rocky Dawuni releases new single
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, music, 09/13/23

Merging elements of Hip Hop and Reggae, “Shade Tree,” is written by Rocky Dawuni with additional production by Grammy Nominated engineer and musician Anthony Brewster.

Rocky Dawuni in concertNotorious for using music to shine a light on crucial issues facing humanity across the globe,  Rocky Dawuni‘s latest single “Shade Tree”  is a timely new global anthem of empowerment and unity.

The single will be the first from the 3x Grammy Nominated musician’s forthcoming new album set to drop in 2024.

The shade tree is where conflicts and disagreements can be resolved; it provides “a shelter from the rain” which is shared amongst everyone. At a time when Africa is awakening to new political realities and the wider world is grappling with further geo-political divisions, this is a poignant song that reminds people of our shared humanity.

Dawuni is a trailblazing performer who has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Ozomatli, Peter Gabriel and Angelique Kidjo. He was named one of Africa’s Top 10 global stars by CNN and serves as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa and a Global Ambassador the World Day of African and Afro-Descendant Culture.

Merging elements of Hip Hop and Reggae, “Shade Tree,” is written by Rocky Dawuni with additional production by Grammy Nominated engineer and musician Anthony Brewster and engineer Michael Vail Blum.  It is  available worldwide on all platforms at: ​https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/rockydawuni/shade-tree

Categories: Listening Room, Music

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Rocky Dawuni releases new single

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, music, 09/13/23

Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto address prostitution in South L.A.

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, community, 09/13/23

Chinese American director Erica Eng receives Academy Fellowship

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/13/23

Marvel Studios releases images of their lastest superhero saga ‘The Marvels’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/12/23

Cord Jefferson: ‘I made this movie for everyone tired of these lazy, monotonous stories’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertanment, 09/12/23

Its all-star ensemble cast in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/12/23

SAG-AFTRA Members Elect Sheryl Lee Ralph for First Vice President

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/11/23

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ a cultural success

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/11/23

Who should get the new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots?

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Health, 09/11/23

22 years later, U.S. Remembers 9/11

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/11/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in