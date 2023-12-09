Rocky Dawuni releases new single

Merging elements of Hip Hop and Reggae, “Shade Tree,” is written by Rocky Dawuni with additional production by Grammy Nominated engineer and musician Anthony Brewster.

Notorious for using music to shine a light on crucial issues facing humanity across the globe, Rocky Dawuni‘s latest single “Shade Tree” is a timely new global anthem of empowerment and unity.

The single will be the first from the 3x Grammy Nominated musician’s forthcoming new album set to drop in 2024.

The shade tree is where conflicts and disagreements can be resolved; it provides “a shelter from the rain” which is shared amongst everyone. At a time when Africa is awakening to new political realities and the wider world is grappling with further geo-political divisions, this is a poignant song that reminds people of our shared humanity.

Dawuni is a trailblazing performer who has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Ozomatli, Peter Gabriel and Angelique Kidjo. He was named one of Africa’s Top 10 global stars by CNN and serves as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa and a Global Ambassador the World Day of African and Afro-Descendant Culture.

Merging elements of Hip Hop and Reggae, “Shade Tree,” is written by Rocky Dawuni with additional production by Grammy Nominated engineer and musician Anthony Brewster and engineer Michael Vail Blum. It is available worldwide on all platforms at: ​https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/rockydawuni/shade-tree