Listening Room
Rodrigo de Oliveira releases film on the AIDS epidemic
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Film, 01/12/23

“The First Fallen” releases in theaters Feb 10 and DVD and On Demand February 21.

Director_Rodrigo_de_Oliveira_photo_Mario_ Miranda_Filho LowResAfter strong festival play in some of the prestigious film festivals around the globe, writer/director Rodrigo de Oliveira’s powerful LGBTQ drama about the start of the AIDS epidemic in 80s Brazil releases this February in theaters and On Demand.

At the turn of 1983 in a small Brazilian town, a group of LGBTQIA+ men and women celebrate the New Year with no idea of the approaching. The biologist Suzano knows something terrible is disrupting his body. Uncertain of his future and desperate at the lack of information, Suzano reaches out to transsexual artist Rose and videomaker Humberto, both equally ill. Together they’ll try to survive the first wave of the AIDS epidemic.

Says de Oliveira, “AIDS is not only a subject to explore, but the very foundation of my identity, of the identity of every LGBTQIA+ person, as tragic as it is transformative. To film those first bodies, to listen to those first voices, to rally behind those first radicals, it’s to reject that invisibility. The First Fallen is the loving imagination of lineage, the invention of my family tree. A film about the dream of being yourself fully, whatever weight the world puts on your shoulders; about the importance of community and the support from our chosen family. The stories never told deserve a place at the forefront. These characters created the possibility of me, not the other way around.”

Click to watch the trailer

Pictured: Rodrigo de Oliveira / Mario Miranda Filho/  agenciafoto.com.br

Categories: Listening Room

Tags: , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Mary J. Blige battle for Entertainer of the Year Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, award show, 01/12/23

LaTocha: “It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music.”

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 01/12/23

Rodrigo de Oliveira releases film on the AIDS epidemic

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Film, 01/12/23

‘House Party’ premieres in Hollywood

Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/12/23

CDC Data Shows New Strain Of Omicron Variant Taking Over In The U.S.

Staff writer, Carribpress, health, 01/12/23

Muhammad Ali, Jr. talks about his struggles in a new documentary

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress News-Magazine, Entertainment, 01/11/23

Shirley Weber Is Sworn in as California’s First Elected Black Secretary of State

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, Politics, 01/11/23

2023 Caribbean Carnival season kicks off in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 01/11/23

Flooding affected freeway travel on the region’s freeways

CNS, Weather, 01/10/23

‘Diamond’s death is really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,’ says former President Donald Trump

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 01/10/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in