Ron DeSantis booed, Vivek Ramaswamy belittled during Republican debate

The first Republican primary debate took place on Wednesday night with the candidates throwing jabs at each other in a bid for the White House and squabbling over issues from climate change to foreign policy.

Eight candidates who included former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy got into several heated exchanges. Debate moderator Bret Baier of Fox News had to remind the contenders of the ground rules.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Christie both went after Ramaswamy during the debate which took place in Milwaukee.

Pence called the 38-year-old a “rookie” and said the US doesn’t have time for on-the-job training.

Former President Trump, who leads by double digits in the polls, was absent at the debate. Trump declined to participate and instead released a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson.

The debate itself was overshadowed by multiple incidents of shouting and yelling as the candidates made their bid to run against President Biden in the next election.