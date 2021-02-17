Travel
Royal Caribbean International plans to set sail
Staff writer, Caribpress, Travel, 02/27/21

The Liberty of the Seas will leave Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to sail “alternating” three- and four-night winter trips to the Bahamas, hitting CocoCay and Grand Bahama Island.

Royal-Caribbean-Adventure-of-the-Seas-credit-Royal-Caribbean-

Royal Caribbean International  has  opened bookings and plans to set to sail with 17 different itineraries from Florida and Texas in 2022 and 2023. The mini trips aim to “redefine” the art of the getaway, giving “vacationers with the flexibility they need without sacrificing the adventure they crave,” Royal Caribbean said.

Eight ships will sail from five ports for three- to five-night voyages, with two ocean liners traveling year-round and four vessels sailing for select tropical trips.

The Freedom of the Seas will launch from Miami to Nassau, and hit Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, during three- and four-night cruises. The Independence of the Seas will travel from Port Canaveral in Orlando to the Bahamas, making full-day stops in Nassau and on CocoCay. Both the Freedom and the Independence will sail these short cruises year-round.

For seasonal sailings, there’s even more choices. The Liberty of the Seas will leave Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to sail “alternating” three- and four-night winter trips to the Bahamas, hitting CocoCay and Grand Bahama Island. The Mariner of the Seas will depart Port Canaveral through the winter, heading south for the western Caribbean and CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean International plans to set sail

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

