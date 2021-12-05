Uncategorized
Ryan Singh’s ‘H.E.N.R.I.’ continues its festival circuit
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, film festival, 05/11/21

Singh is an Award winning Guyanese-Canadian filmmaker.

thumbnail_imageRyan Singh’s science fiction short film “H.E.N.R.I.” will screen at the inaugural Hamilton Black Film Festival and Calgary Black Film Festival.

The film recently won a Platinum Award at the Directors Screen Awards in Indonesia and will have its USA premiere at New York City Independent Film Festival in June.

“H.E.N.R.I.” follows a grieving 7-year-old Simon after the loss of his father, as he seeks answers from his Artificial Intelligence (AI) communicator while his mother and twin sister try to adjust to their new reality.

The film is co-written by Singh, a Guyanese-Canadian filmmaker, and his six-year-old twins, Ava (“Handmaid’s Tale”) and Sebastian (Suits, Handmaid’s Tale, Silent) who also appear in the film.

100% of the cast of  the film was BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and more than 80% of the crew was BIPOC or women, including DGC director Katarzyna Kochany, producer/actor Andrea Grant (Get Rich or Die Tryin’, The Listener), and composer Aaron Manswell.

“2020 has brought a heightened awareness to these changing and challenging times.  But more importantly, it has highlighted the need for all persons of color to take ownership of their stories,” shares Singh who continues to take seriously the responsibility of telling stories within the BIPOC community.

His documentary “Memento: A South African Artventure” won Best Canadian Documentary at the Toronto International Nollywood FiIm Festival, and will also play at Hamilton Black Film Festival. Seven years in the making, “Memento: A South African ArtVenture” follows spoken word artist Dwayne Morgan and a group of his friends who take their first trip to South Africa. They are guided by Ramie Veerappan, a 79-year-old South Asian woman who lived through the Apartheid era and was happy to share the country and its new-found freedom that she had dreamed of as a child.

The films will be screening at:
The Calgary Black Film Festival May 26th – 30th:  https://calgaryblackfilm.com/tickets/buy-tickets-and-passes/  Hamilton Black Film Festival May 28th – 30th:  https://hbff2021passes.eventive.org/passes/buy New York City Independent Film Festival June 7th – 13th :  https://nycindieff.com/  

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , , , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to and from coronavirus vaccination sites

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 05/12/21

Amazon cracks down on counterfeits

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 05/11/21

Ryan Singh’s ‘H.E.N.R.I.’ continues its festival circuit

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, film festival, 05/11/21

Oprah Winfrey: “We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/10/21

Coronavirus infections drop to lowest levels

Sam Baker, Andrew Witherspoon, Health, community, 05/06/21

‘The Underground Railroad’ features a star studded cast

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/05/21

A Doctor’s note on vaccines Dr. Eloisa Gonzalez, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

LACDPH, CaribPress, Advertorial, 05/05/21

Broadway theaters welcome back visitors

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/05/21

Los Angeles City Council approves several homeless shelters in the Southland

City News Service, Community, 05/04/21

BET celebrates Mother’s Day with a special edition of ‘Pass The Mic’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/03/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in