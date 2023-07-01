Uncategorized
SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpess, Entertainment, 09/25/23

The WGA has been on strike since May 2.

2023_0731_writers_guild_strike_500x250

SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members.

Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.

The WGA has suspended picketing pending ratification of the new 2023 MBA, SAG-AFTRA posted on X formely known as Twitter.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Civil Rights Attorney to be honored in Downtown LA

Staff writer, CNS, Community, 09/26/23

SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpess, Entertainment, 09/25/23

Department of Health and Human Services to offer free covid tests

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 09/21/23

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch steps down

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/21/23

Mayor Bass receives an early morning visit from protestors

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/20/23

Bob Gazzale: “Tyler Perry is a creative force of nature”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/20/23

Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges holiday comedy gets a release date

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Academy Award winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams will receive CCA’s Impact Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Sci-fi thriller wages war with artificial intelligence

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in