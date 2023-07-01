SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement

The WGA has been on strike since May 2.

SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members.

Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.

The WGA has suspended picketing pending ratification of the new 2023 MBA, SAG-AFTRA posted on X formely known as Twitter.