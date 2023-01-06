SAG-AFTRA members approve strike authorization

In a powerful show of solidarity, SAG-AFTRA members have voted 97.91% in favor of a strike authorization ahead of negotiations of the TV/Theatrical Contracts, with nearly 65,000 members casting ballots for a voting percentage of 47.69% of eligible voters.

The strike authorization does not mean the union is calling a strike. SAG-AFTRA begins negotiations on June 7 with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The affirmative vote on the authorization empowers the union’s National Board to initiate a strike if the AMPTP won’t reach a fair deal with the union. The current SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Contracts expire at midnight on June 30, 2023.

“The strike authorization votes have been tabulated and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity. I’m proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

“I could not be more pleased with this response from the membership. This overwhelming yes vote is a clear statement that it’s time for an evolution in this contract. As we enter what may be one of the most consequential negotiations in the union’s history, inflation, dwindling residuals due to streaming, and generative AI all threaten actors’ ability to earn a livelihood if our contracts are not adapted to reflect the new realities. This strike authorization means we enter our negotiations from a position of strength, so that we can deliver the deal our members want and deserve,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

The strike authorization vote was initiated on the unanimous recommendation of the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical negotiating committee and National Board. Voting information was sent to eligible members on May 18, and the final deadline to vote was today at 5 p.m. PT.

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, influencers and other entertainment and media professionals.