SAG-AFTRA Members Elect Sheryl Lee Ralph for First Vice President

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents entertainment and media professionals have announced results of their Los Angeles Local election.

Jodi Long was elected Los Angeles Local President, Sheryl Lee Ralph was elected First Vice President and David Jolliffe was elected Second Vice President of the Los Angeles Local.

The members have also re-elected two of the union’s top ranking officers, returning to office Fran Drescher as president and Joely Fisher as secretary-treasurer. Their two-year terms begin today.

Ballots for the national officers election were mailed to 124,477 eligible voters on August 9, 2023, and 28,430 were returned today, for a return of 22.84% percent. Fran Drescher received 23,080 votes, and Maya Gilbert-Dunbar received 5,276 votes.

Ralph, an Emmy award-winning actor, author, singer, philanthropist, and community activist will take office immediately and will serve a 2 year term. She plays a dedicated Philadelphia Public School teacher on ABC’s hit comedy, “Abbott Elementary.”

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, influencers and other entertainment and media professionals. The union negotiates with producers, record labels, broadcast TV networks and radio stations to establish minimum wages and working conditions for members working under their contracts.