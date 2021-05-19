More and more celebrities are speaking out about their Hollywood experience and Mexican actress and producer.Salma Hayek, known for movies “Desperado,” and “From Dusk till Daw” is the latest to speak out.

CREDIT: ZOE MCCONNELL FOR VARIETY “Afterwards the directors told me that I was the best audition and that I was better than who they cast and that they regretted it,” Hayek said. “But at the time, they knew the studios wouldn’t have gone for a Mexican as the lead.”

Hayek continued, “If you are a woman and you are in a movie that is very successful and they say you are their favorite character, they will still give all credits of the box office to the guy. They don’t count who you’re bringing into the theaters.”

“In my case, I was already a very big star in my country,” she added. “I was bringing the Latino market into the theaters. I know some of the studios knew that. But they didn’t want to accept the value of the Latino market at the time.”

Now, Hayek is taking on one of the biggest roles of her career in the ensemble blockbuster Marvel film “Eternals,” directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, and Brian Tyree Henry.

“It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie,” Hayek told Variety. “I guess that I thought that boat had sailed, and it was an absolute shock. All of a sudden, I got a call: ‘They want to talk to you about a new franchise.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘OK,’ but they don’t tell you any information until you’re on the call.”