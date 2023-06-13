Sam Pollard explores Black baseball in ‘The League’

Black people have been playing baseball as long as white people have been playing baseball – since as far back as the Civil War. While some segregation in the sport always existed, the color line on the ball field was not rigidly enforced until the end of the nineteenth century, as racial lines hardened in all aspects of American life.

As this feature length documentary reveals, the true story of Black baseball is far more complex and intriguing than the commonly accepted narrative of Jackie Robinson’s triumphant rise. In the film, we learn that the integration of the national pastime – while a moral necessity – came at a cost, in that it led to the demise of a revered and consequential Black institution, the Negro Leagues.

Told through previously unearthed archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with legendary players like Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil – whose early careers paved the way for the Jackie Robinson era – as well as celebrated Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Hank Aaron who started out in the Negro Leagues, the documentary explores Black baseball as an economic and social pillar of Black communities and a stage for some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game, while also examining the unintended consequences of integration.

“The League” is directed by Sam Pollard and executive produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and will open exclusively in AMC Theaters starting July 7, and will be available on digital July 14.

Pictured: (top) The Newark Eagles in Dugout in 1936. © Yale University Art Gallery. (middle) Sam Pollard, director. Photos courtesy of Magnolia Pictures