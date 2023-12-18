Listening Room
Sam Pollard receives a Trailblazer Award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Magazine, Entertainment, 12/21/23

The iconic producer/director will receive this honorary accolade form the Harlem-based national nonprofit organization Black Public Media.

He has co-produced and directed a number of noteworthy documentaries that include “Four Little Girls,” “When The Levees Broke,” “Slavery By Another Name,” “American Masters,” and edited numerous Spike Lee’s films such as “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Jungle Fever,” “Girl 6,” “Clockers,” and “Bamboozled.”

Pioneering filmmaker Sam Pollard is being recognized for his numerous accomplishments by Black Public Media (BPM).

The Harlem-based national nonprofit which funds and distributes Black films, will present the BPM Trailblazer Award to Pollard at its seventh PitchBLACK Forum.

PitchBlack, the nation’s largest pitch competition for independent filmmakers and creative technologists who create Black content, culminates on Thursday, April 25, with the PitchBLACK Awards, where Pollard will be honored and the winners of up to $150,000 in development funding will be announced.

Sam Pollard receives a Trailblazer Award

