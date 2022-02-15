Samuel L. Jackson to Receive Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards

Past honorees of the Chairman’s Award include the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis and Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry, then-Senator Barack Obama, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin.

Samuel L. Jackson will receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award during the “53rd NAACP Image Awards.”

The Chairman’s Award is bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.

Jackson is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood and made movie history with his portrayal of Gator Purify in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever” when he was awarded the first and only Best Supporting Performance Award ever given by the judges at the Cannes Film Festival.

With roles in “RoboCop,” “True Romance,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Snakes on a Plane,” “A Time to Kill,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Goodfellas,” “Unbreakable,” multiple “Star Wars” films, and multiple Marvel films including “Iron Man 2,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Pulp Fiction,” he has solidified himself as an international film icon, captivating audiences worldwide.

He will next be seen starring in the limited-series, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” for Apple TV. The series is based on the novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapted the story for the screen and executive produces alongside Jackson.

Winners for the "53rd NAACP Image Awards" will be revealed during the LIVE special airing Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.