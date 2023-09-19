Sci-fi thriller wages war with artificial intelligence

It’s an epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence.

An explosive timely drama, it stars John David Washington as a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan) who is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself.

Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles). The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz from a story by Gareth Edwards.

The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, “The Creator” also stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney.

The Creator” opens exclusively in theaters September 29.

Pictured: Gareth Edwards attends a special screening of 20th Century Studios’ “The Creator” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on September 18, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)