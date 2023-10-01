Uncategorized
‘Scream’ tops the list of scariest flicks
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/30/23

The findings, pulled together by CSGO gambling site CSGOLuck, analyzed Google keyword volume for the top 12 most popular horror movie franchises to identify which struck a chord with fans in the run-up to Halloween and  “Scream” topped the list.

The “Scream” franchise – comprising six films featuring Ghostface was named the most popular, accounting for over a fifth (20.6%) of the total horror franchise searches.

The original film, created by horror legend Wes Craven, follows the story of Sidney Prescott and her high-school friends, who are terrorized by a crazed murderer wearing a terrifying mask – a villain who has since accumulated over 91 million views on TikTok from avid fans.

Ranking second as the most searched-for horror series was “The Evil Dead,” a franchise about a group of friends who accidentally wake evil while on a trip to a cabin in the woods, with the latest installment released in April this year.

Halloween” ranked in third place with 15.5% of searches. The franchise is credited with launching Jamie Lee Curtis’ career, although the latest 2022 installment, Halloween Ends, achieved an IMDb score of just five out of ten – 35% less than the first film (7.7/10).

Surprisingly, classic franchises such as “Candyman,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” came bottom, making up only 6.2% of the searches overall.

