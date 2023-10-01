‘Scream’ tops the list of scariest flicks

The findings, pulled together by CSGO gambling site CSGOLuck, analyzed Google keyword volume for the top 12 most popular horror movie franchises to identify which struck a chord with fans in the run-up to Halloween and “Scream” topped the list.

The “Scream” franchise – comprising six films featuring Ghostface was named the most popular, accounting for over a fifth (20.6%) of the total horror franchise searches.

The original film, created by horror legend Wes Craven, follows the story of Sidney Prescott and her high-school friends, who are terrorized by a crazed murderer wearing a terrifying mask – a villain who has since accumulated over 91 million views on TikTok from avid fans.

Ranking second as the most searched-for horror series was “The Evil Dead,” a franchise about a group of friends who accidentally wake evil while on a trip to a cabin in the woods, with the latest installment released in April this year.

“Halloween” ranked in third place with 15.5% of searches. The franchise is credited with launching Jamie Lee Curtis’ career, although the latest 2022 installment, Halloween Ends, achieved an IMDb score of just five out of ten – 35% less than the first film (7.7/10).

Surprisingly, classic franchises such as “Candyman,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” came bottom, making up only 6.2% of the searches overall.