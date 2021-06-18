Uncategorized
Screen Actors Guild Awards announces date
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 06/21/21

Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have also been set.

SAG-AFTRA_Logo_Horz_CMYK_K

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 27, it was announced today.

The two-hour telecast will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS. Organizers also announced key deadlines and dates for the guild’s annual celebration of excellence in film and television.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open Aug. 30 and will close Nov. 5. With the actor’s permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor’s choosing. Actors may also submit their own performances.

Eligible performances must air or premiere between March 1 and Dec. 31 of this year.

Nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on Jan. 12.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Screen Actors Guild Awards announces date

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 06/21/21

Michael Paull: ‘We are bringing a new generation of African filmmakers to Disney.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/18/21

Tracking Tribeca: Check out Images from the Tribeca Film Festival

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Credit: Courtesy of Tribeca Festival, Event, 06/18/21

Obamacare survives after Supreme Court rejects latest Republican challenge

Staff writer, Caribpress, health, 06/18/21

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon tournament

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Sports, 06/17/21

‘Throughout history, Juneteenth has been known by many names, and today, a national holiday,’ says VP Kamala Harris

Staff writer, Caribpress, Politics, 06/17/21

Black-owned selfie museum opens in Atlanta

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/16/21

Announcing the 2021 Jamaica Diaspora Champions

Contributing Writer, CaribPress, Community, 06/16/21

Six Flags will give away 50,000 free theme park tickets to vaxxers

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 06/16/21

National Weather Service issues excessive heat warnings

Staff writer, Caribpress, weather, 06/15/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in