Arts & Culture
Sean “Diddy” Combs steps down as Revolt Chairman
Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/29/23

There is no official statement from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on the decision to step down as chairman

P DiddyFollowing three sexual-assault allegations made against him, Sean “Diddy” Combs has stepped down as chairman of the TV network Revolt he co-founded.

Revolt said on social media that the hip-hop star had no “day-to-day role in the business”.

R&B artist Cassie accused Diddy of rape and abuse, but the two settled the lawsuit soon after it was filed. Then two other accusers came forward.

Mr Combs has denied the claims, saying the latest ones are “a money grab”.

Revolt shared a post on social media on Tuesday about him stepping down, writing: “While Mr Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission.”

Before Mr Combs temporarily stepped down, Dawn Montgomery, co-host of Revolt’s podcast Monuments to Me, announced she would not be signing on for the third season of the show.

Ms Montgomery wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I am a SA survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company.”

Mr Combs co-founded the music television network and website in 2013, but it remains unclear if he will return as chairman.

Categories: Arts & Culture

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Academy plans an earlier start time for 96th Oscars

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Debbie Allen, Adam Brody tapped as presenters for Sentinel Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/30/23

Socal Residents can visit Disneyland for $75

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/29/23

Check out images from the World Premiere of ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress News Magazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Eddie Murphy and Reggie Hudlin reunite for ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Sean “Diddy” Combs steps down as Revolt Chairman

Staff writer, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/29/23

Schools in the US to receive free Covid-19 testing kits

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Health, 11/29/23

Christmas tree at White House blown over

Staff writer, Community, politics, 11/29/23

Hunter Biden to testify before House Committee

Staff writer, Caribpres, Politics, 11/28/23

Vice President Kamala Harris Joins Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass to Announce Reopening of I-10 Freeway

Tanu Henry, Lila Brown and Joe W. Bowers Jr. | California Black Media, CaribPress, Community, 11/22/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in