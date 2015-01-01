Sean “Diddy” Combs steps down as Revolt Chairman

There is no official statement from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on the decision to step down as chairman

Following three sexual-assault allegations made against him, Sean “Diddy” Combs has stepped down as chairman of the TV network Revolt he co-founded.

Revolt said on social media that the hip-hop star had no “day-to-day role in the business”.

R&B artist Cassie accused Diddy of rape and abuse, but the two settled the lawsuit soon after it was filed. Then two other accusers came forward.

Mr Combs has denied the claims, saying the latest ones are “a money grab”.

Revolt shared a post on social media on Tuesday about him stepping down, writing: “While Mr Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission.”

Before Mr Combs temporarily stepped down, Dawn Montgomery, co-host of Revolt’s podcast Monuments to Me, announced she would not be signing on for the third season of the show.

Ms Montgomery wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I am a SA survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company.”