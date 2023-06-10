Photo Galleries
See the first look of the latest movie directed by George Clooney
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/06/23

Based on the book by Daniel James Brown, the film stars Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner.

A sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown, “The Boys in the Boat”  is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin.

This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

Check out images from the film which is scheduled for a December release.

Photo Credit – Laurie Sparham

