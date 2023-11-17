The tennis star, alongside nine other women will be recognized in March, during Women’s History Month.
Serena Williams and Ruby Bridges have been added to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.
Bridges, a civil rights icon, activist, author and speaker made headlines at just six years old, as one of the first Black school children to attend desegregated schools in New Orleans in 1960. She has been the subject of books, movies. She later wrote about her early experiences in two books and received the Carter G. Woodson Book Award. A lifelong activist for racial equality, in 1999, she established The Ruby Bridges Foundation to promote tolerance and create change through education. In 2000, she was made an honorary deputy marshal in a ceremony in Washington, DC.
Other inductees include Patricia Era Bath, an American ophthalmologist, inventor, humanitarian, and academic. She was an early pioneer of laser cataract surgery and was the first Black woman physician to receive a medical patent, which she received in 1986, for the Laserphaco Probe and technique, which performed all steps of cataract removal. Kimberlé W. Crenshaw, a writer on civil rights, critical race theory, Black academic, feminist, and activist for reproductive justice Loretta J. Ross and American pathologist Anna Wessels Williams.