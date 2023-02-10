Sheryl Lee Ralph announces dates for benefit concert

Ralph created her charitable organization, The Diva Foundation, 34 years ago to mobilize resources, fight stigma, fundraise, and deliver urgent messaging around the awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

Emmy award-winning actor, author, singer, philanthropist, and community activist Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was raised in Mandeville, Jamaica, has consistently used her voice to raise HIV/AIDS awareness .

In 1991, she founded The DIVA (Divinely Inspired Victoriously Anointed) Foundation in memory of the many friends she lost to the disease and created the annual Divas Simply Singing an evening of song and healing, which is now the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the country and is returning this year.

This years benefit concert will be filmed before a live audience at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, Sunday November 19th, 2023. People.com made the exclusive announcement.

DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness, a highly anticipated annual benefit concert, raises awareness and funds for programs that educate audiences on awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening health conditions.

Executive produced and hosted by Sheryl Lee Ralph, along with long-time producing partners Norman Lee (also Executive Director of the foundation) and Stephanie Lilly Smith, recent events during the COVID-19 Pandemic further accentuated the need for the Foundation’s work when widespread and unresolved social injustice surfaced around health disparities in vulnerable communities presented an opportunity for the Foundation to expand its programming efforts.

Most recently, The Diva Foundation launched a new brand and announced its new programming centered across five pillars: Health Awareness, Women and Girls, LGBTQ+, Social Justice & Racial Equity, and Food & Housing Insecurity.