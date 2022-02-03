Sheryl Lee Ralph’s annual Truth Awards returns to Hollywood

Colman Domingo is tapped for an award, Kelly Price is slated to perform, and Loni Love and Scott Evans will host the 8th Annual Truth Awards which will take place at Hollywood’s Taglyan Complex Saturday, March 12.

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA), a prominent Black LGBTQ+ organization, in association with Sheryl Lee Ralph and her non-profit organization, The DIVA Foundation, today announced this year’s honorees for their annual event.

Actor Colman Domingo (“Candyman”) will receive the History Maker Award. The AMAAD Institute, an LGBTQ+ Community Based Organization, will receive the Advocate Award, and TEA-G-I-F (Claudia Jordan, Al Reynolds Funky Dineva) will be presented with the Media & Arts Award.

BBLA created the Truth Awards to honor and celebrate accomplishments of individuals and their allies across the Black LGBTQ + community and works year-round to educate, inspire, and connect the Black LGBTQ community. To date, over $75,000 in scholarships has been awarded to Black LGBTQ+ students pursuing post-secondary education.

“The Truth Awards came out of this idea of affirming and acknowledging Black LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Scott Hamilton, co-founder of BBLA. “It goes hand in hand with visibility. We’re not only showcasing ourselves-affirming ourselves-but we’re also showing the larger Black community that we exist. I think that’s where many of us still find our greatest sense of self, and so we need to have more of a dialogue going on.”