Showtime acquires BBC drama ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’

The original web series was co-written by Salmon and Hughes and created by Salmon, Max Evans, Laura de Sousa Seixas and Natasha Jatania of 4 Quarters Films.

Showtime has secured the U.S. rights for the half-hour series “Dreaming Whilst Black.”

The six-episode dramedy will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on Friday, September 8, and premiere on air Sunday, September 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Co-created and co-written by and starring Adjani Salmon, it is adapted from the web series and is loosely inspired by real-life events, following Kwabena (Salmon), an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step to achieving his dream. However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love and his own sense of reality.

Dani Moseley reprises her role as Amy alongside Salmon and are joined by Demmy Ladipo as Maurice, Rachel Adedeji as Funmi, Babirye Bukilwa as Vanessa, Alexander Owen as Adam and Will Hislop as Lewis.

The series is written by Ali Hughes, Salmon and Yemi Oyefuwa and directed by Jermain Julien, Koby Adom, Sebastian Thiel and Joelle Mae David and produced by Nicola Gregory.