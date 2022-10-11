Sidney Poitier to receive a posthumous award

The Gotham Film & Media Institute will honor filmmaker and activist Sidney Poitier with the Icon Tribute posthumously.

The Icon Tribute comes on the heels of the critically acclaimed documentary film “Sidney,” which had its world premiere during a Gala Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since won Best Biographical Documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards while also receiving nominations for Best Director and Best Biographical Documentary. Sidney honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

The Gotham Icon Tribute was conceived by the Gotham Awards Advisory Committee in 2021 to call attention to the boldness, artistry and impact of a filmmaker from a historically excluded community whose work has not been previously recognized by the organization. Playwright and filmmaker Kathleen Collins was honored in 2021 with the Icon Tribute.

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, stated: “Sidney Poitier’s extraordinary achievements as an actor and filmmaker across landmark independent films and studio features, as well as his inspiration and influence on filmmaking – particularly the way he changed the landscape of our entire industry – have been so greatly impactful to us and the collective of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham. While his loss will continue to be felt deeply, we were incredibly moved by the new documentary film Sidney which provides a fresh and powerful testimony to Sidney’s remarkable life and legacy, and is a timely reminder of his bravery, elegance, and dedication to the advancement of artists who paved the way for so many.”

The Gotham Icon Tribute will be presented by Emmy-nominated actor and Gotham Board member Jonathan Majors to members of the Sidney Poitier family along with veteran filmmaker Reginald Hudlin and producer Derik Murray of the new Apple Original Films documentary “Sidney.”

A trailblazing actor, filmmaker and activist, Sidney Poitier was the first Black actor and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. After joining the American Negro Theatre in New York and became the first Black actor to be nominated for an Academy Award.He also served as the ambassador of the Bahamas to UNESCO and as a member of the board of directors of The Walt Disney Company. Poitier passed away earlier this year in his home in Beverly Hills, California.

Director/writer/producer Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the Filmmaker Tribute and Don Katz, Founder and Executive Chairman of Audible, Inc., will receive the Innovator Tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony taking place live and in person on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.