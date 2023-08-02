Sierra Nevada World Music Festival Returns to Boonville, California

“The positive vibes of our festival are created by the collective energies of our staff, volunteers, vendors, artists, press and of course the festival attendees. SNWMF remains dedicated to nurturing a world family peacefully united in celebration of the universal spirit of music,” said Gretchen Franz Smith

Northern California’s premier roots reggae & world music festival, Sierra Nevada World Music Festival is pleased to announce its return to Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, CA on June 16, 17, and 18, 2023. This will be the 26th edition after a three-year Covid hiatus and the passing of festival creator and promoter, Warren Smith.

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival is known for its “roots” atmosphere and family-friendly vibe. This event offers live music with international acts on two stages, a late-night DJ dancehall, an exciting Kids Zone, an eclectic food court, dance troupes, workshops, on-site camping, more!

Warren Smith's long-time wife and business partner/co-producer, Gretchen Franz Smith, has taken over the reins.

Past performers include literally everybody in reggae as well as world music acts from around the globe: Linton Kwesi Johnson, Toots and the Maytals, Gregory Isaacs, Damian Marley, JC Lodge, Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, Oumou Sangare, Alpha Blondy, Salif Keita, Baaba Maal, Katchafire, J Boog, Etana, Tanya Stephens, Rebelution, and many, many more.

The Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, CA, is nestled in the Anderson Valley, surrounded by rolling hills dotted with old growth oak trees. It is a beautiful setting which is a perfect setting to celebrate the Summer Solstice and World Peace. Boonville is just over two hours north of San Francisco.

SNWMF has become a beloved tradition and attracts music lovers from around the world who prefer an intimate, good vibes, independently produced festival.

Artists line-up will be announce within Black History-Reggae Month and tickets goes on sale February 14, 2023. The 3-day SNWMF festival kicks off during Father’s Day celebration in June.

For more information, visit www.snwmf.com.