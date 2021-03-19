Uncategorized
Simply the Best: HBO airs documentary of legendary singer Tina Turner
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/26/21

“Tina'” debuts HBO March 27 AT 8:00PM ET/PT.

Portrait de Tina Turner

HBO is releasing an intimate portrait of legendary singer Tina Turner.

Directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, “Tina” features private footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews, including one with Ms. Turner, and fleshes out a nuanced character portrait of the singer who discovered her love of singing in her Tennessee church choir.

In the documentary, the iconic musician who was born Anna Mae Bullock, and dreamed of being the first rock and roll singer shares her private, public personal and professional struggles, and her return to the world stage as a global phenomenon in the 1980.

Showcasing many of Turner’s outstanding performances and energetic musical numbersAngela Bassett, who played Turner in the award-winning drama “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and Turner’s manager Roger Davies also appear in the 118-minute doc sharing their thoughts and interactions with the singer. 

"Tina'" debuts HBO March 27 AT 8:00PM ET/PT

